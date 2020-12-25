Beautification projects bring art to the Rose City

The City of Tyler is looking for artists to design different projects to help brighten the Rose City.

TYLER, Texas — The creative juices have been flowing this year in the City of Tyler, from murals on local businesses, to artwork at parks, to more people designing boxes for the Beauty and the Box program.

Adriana Rodriguez, public information officer for Tyler said the Rose City isn't done with adding artwork though and has an open call for artists to design different projects.

"People are excited about art and we want to give the opportunity to these artists, local artists to express themselves and put themselves out there and their art out there,” Rodriguez explained. "We want to see the city be beautiful."

The city's newest beautification project consists of more than 40 artists designing their own panels in Art Alley off of W. Erwin and College streets downtown.

"On our alley, there's one more spot available and we're actually going to make it more interesting and make it a contest,” Rodriguez said. "We want people to send their submissions, we'll choose the top five, and post this online and have people vote for what they want to see in the Art Alley."

The Hillside Park art wall was installed about two years ago and features artists ranging from students to adults. Angela Bennis the city's recreation manager said now they're looking to redo it.

"The vision for this art wall was to have a revolving wall of art," Bennis explained. "So every other year, which right now we are going out for a call to artists is open. We're looking for 19 more artists to come out and bless this wall with their artwork."

The Tyler Animal Shelter is also looking for an artist to paint a mural inside the building. Submissions are open for the park and shelter projects until the end of January.

“We like seeing this artwork in our community and Tyler's just a fun place to live," Bennis said.