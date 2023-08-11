Beckville ISD mourning sudden, tragic loss of beloved freshman student-athlete

"Alexis was a great young man and he will be missed by us all," the athletic program said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BECKVILLE, Texas — An East Texas school district is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete.

According to Beckville ISD, freshman football player and band member Alexis (Alex) Perez died on Wednesday.

"Alexis was a great young man and he will be missed by us all," the athletic program said.

The Beckville Youth Football Association says they will retire No. 52, the jersey number Perez wore while playing in the youth league, after the 2023 season. They are also shifting from their normal fundraising t-shirt this year.

"We have decided that instead of doing our normal fundraiser shirt, we will be doing a shirt in memory of Alex Perez," the BYFA said. "All proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Perez family. As soon as we have the design ready, we will get it posted."