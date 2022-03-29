Beckville man gets 6 years for Easter 2018 murder at Sabine River Rats ATV Park

He was facing a minimum of five years to a maximum of 99 years to life.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Harrison County jury sentenced 26-year-old Richard “Blayne” Anderson on Monday to six years in prison for the Easter Sunday 2018 murder of Stacey “Keith” Carr while at Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall.

The jury took 45 minutes to deliberate on punishment. Anderson was facing a minimum of five years to a maximum of 99 years to life. Carr’s family silently wept, following the reading of the verdict.

“The one thing I thought hard about is what Wesley Carr (the victim’s father) told you this morning: this is a lose-lose situation,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain told jurors in closing arguments, pointing out the fact that the two families, who are both from Panola County and grew up knowing each other, have both suffered a loss.