Beckville man in custody after home burglary, stealing law enforcement vehicle and resisting arrest

Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested Matthew Thomas Bennett and he is now held on a $20,000 bond.

JOAQUIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested Matthew Thomas Bennett, 37, of Beckville after he attempted a burglary, evaded arrest and stole a law enforcement vehicle.

"This situation is not something that we face regularly in our county," Shelby County Sheriff's office said in a press release. "This outcome would have not ended the way it did without the experience and professionalism that so many provided."

Officers were originally dispatched to a residence on Chalk Street in Joaquin to respond to a home burglary. Once on scene, deputies made contact with Bennett and were able to identify him as the suspect.

During questioning, the deputies realized that Bennett had an active warrant for his arrest and he became combative toward the offices.

Deputies attempted to restrain Bennett. Officers were able to tase him and have him restrained in the back of patrol unit.

Bennett worked his restraints to the front of his body, forced his way out of the patrol unit, entered the driver’s side of the deputy's car and fled the scene.

ONSTAR located the unit on an oilfield location site off of FM 699 and all area law enforcement began searching for the suspect in that area. Bennett inflicted severe damage to the unit that caused interruptions with ONSTAR being able to continue tracking the unit.

After a lengthy search by law enforcement officials, ONSTAR was able to shut the unit down by enabling the remote ignition block feature installed on the unit.

Chief Deputy Ruth Gonzales and Lieutenant Tanner Peace were patrolling the area where the vehicle was last known to be and spotted the unit at an abandoned residence on FM 699 at CR 4550.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) set up a perimeter around the property and a DPS officer began negotiations with Bennett through the communications radio installed in the unit.

After unsuccessful attempts at negotiation, the Center Police Department Special Response Team was able to extract the suspect from the vehicle with assistance from a DPS helicopter.