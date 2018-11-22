SMITH COUNTY — Thanksgiving is a time for people to remind themselves of life's blessings like a roof over their head and a bed to sleep in.

At Green Acres Baptist Church, Pure Religion Orphan Care Outreach Ministry is giving those fundamental needs to hundreds of Smith County children in need.

Volunteers are cleaning up 200 beds for children who have either not been adopted or are recently adopted, that often times, may have to sleep on the floor or couch.

Those children in mind are those going into foster care or familial placements.

The bed-making all started about three and a half years ago after a mission in Maldova in which volunteers provided beds for orphans there.

That inspired Pure Religion to bring the project to East Texas, and in the first year, 100 volunteers turned up.

Over the years, the number of volunteers has doubled, and the organization average about 500 to 600 volunteers.

Several hundred children in Smith County are in need of this service, and for them, the beds represent hope.

"For a lot of these kids it's the first bed they've ever had," volunteer James Wansley said, "They look at that and they see how the future can be better."

Over the next year, the beds will be distributed to children in need around the country, and Pure Religion is already looking forward to their next bed build.

The organization hopes to build even more beds for the children of East Texas.

