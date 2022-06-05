Bee Day in the Garden creating a buzz on June 23

The entire Tyler community is invited to come and learn about bees and all the other pollinators.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022.

Keep Tyler Beautiful is celebrating Bee Day in the Garden on June 23.

In an effort to celebrate National Pollinator Week and celebrate the honeybee, Keep Tyler Beautiful is holding a way for the community to come together. The event will be held in the Tyler Rose Garden, located at 420 Rose Park Drive, from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 23.

The entire Tyler community is invited to learn about the important role that bees, in addition to all the other pollinators, hold in a garden. The celebration is free of charge and will offer a variety of educational workshops led by the East Texas Beekeepers Association and the Smith County Master Gardeners for those interested in becoming beekeepers or planting a pollinator garden.

In addition to the educational workshops, there will be activities for children; honey vendors; face painters; and local food trucks for attendees to take part in.

The City of Tyler is one of nine cities in Texas that are designated as a Bee City USA through the Keep Tyler Beautiful program. The goal as an affiliate is to educate and raise awareness in the community on why pollinators are important, including honeybees.