1 dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person is dead after after being struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville.

On December 16, 2022, Jacksonville police and fire departments were called to a traffic accident involving a person in the roadway.

Police say the accident occurred in the 900 block of S. Bolton. The investigation revealed a vehicle pulled off the side of the roadway and the driver exited their vehicle.

"The driver walked into the roadway as if they were looking for something lying in the road," police said. "A vehicle traveling north struck the person in the roadway. The vehicle immediately came to a stop and the driver remained on scene."

When first responders arrived, it was determined the person that was hit by the vehicle had died.

"The driver of the vehicle that struck the person has no indications of impairment and is cooperating with investigator," police said.