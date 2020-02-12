Belcher Center delays entire 2020-21 season

Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the season will go back on sale Dec. 8.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Belcher Center is delaying its entire planned 2020-21 season lineup by one year to 2021-22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday.

Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the season will go back on sale Dec. 8 and season ticket holders will be notified the first week of December about the changes. One planned show featuring comedian Leanne Morgan will go on as planned but with added performances to ensure social distancing among the audiences, Bowen said.

Bowen said the 2020-2021 season of performances was booked in the spring, prior to capacity limitations on venues due to the pandemic. When the shows were originally booked, the budgets planned for full capacity audiences, he said. As the pandemic has continued and many touring performances have halted, Bowen said the staff began discussing the likelihood of whether the planned shows would be able to tour due to travel restrictions and other factors.