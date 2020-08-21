Belcher Center ready for upcoming 20-21 season

The Center is running a Back to School ticket giveaway for its upcoming season through Aug. 24 on its Facebook page.

LONGVIEW, Texas — LeTourneau University's Belcher Center is ready for it's upcoming 20-21 season.

"We're starting Nov. 7 and we're kind of calling this season, the season of Heart & Soul," Cody Bowen, senior director of the Belcher Center, said.

The Center is running a Back to School ticket giveaway through Aug. 24 on it's Facebook page.

"I just thought how fun would that be if people could post a video and be able to perform," Bowen said. "Because there is a lot of talent in East Texas and this is a really great opportunity to not only for that to get out on Facebook at a Performing Arts Center."

The Center is asking people to 'show your heart & soul' with a video impersonating one of your favorite performers who will be featured in its upcoming season.

According to the rules, it can be a live recording or your best lip sync performance.

"We just thought it would be a really great cool opportunity for everyone to submit something from our season, one of these performers, and showcase their talent win some tickets," Bowen said.

The 2020-2021 season will feature the "Blues Brothers Revue," Comedian Leann Morgan, "The Music of Sam Cook," "One Night in Memphis" and "Yesterday & Today - the Interactive Beatles Experience."

"The audience gets to pick the song list," Bowen said. "You get to come in, pick your favorite songs, and they will custom make their playlist to the songs that our audience picks that night and they’ll read the stories behind it. So if you say, 'Hey this is my favorite Beatles song because you know I fell in love,' whatever it is they’ll read that."

Bowen says the Center is following the university's requirements when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. Patrons can expect to be required to wear facial coverings in public areas of the Center.

"Once they take their seats they are able to remove their masks similar to what they're doing in churches right now," Bowen said.

Color coded stars will also line inside of the Center to help direct ticket holders to their seats and allow for social distancing.

Bowen says for the first time the Center has changed their ticketing process to allow workers to scan tickets.

"That's one less touch surface," Bowen said. "We don't have to actually handle the tickets because everyone will be scanning and we'll have laptops and devices to show us their seat numbers."

Patrons can also print their tickets at home or use their mobile devices to upload their tickets.