TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill Independent School District is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

According to CHISD, Luis Oviedo has died after a battle with cancer.

Chapel Hill ISD

The district released the following statement regarding Oviedo's passing:

"We are sad to report that CHISD student, Luis Oviedo, has lost his battle with cancer. His family says Oviedo loved everybody and everybody loved him. He was a very sweet young man and many at CHISD will greatly miss him. Band director, Joe Hewitt, says Oviedo was 'a bright shining spirit walking through the halls.' Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.