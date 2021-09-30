Beloved East Texas coach, teacher dies after lengthy battle with COVID-19

LIVINGSTON, Texas — Livingston ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved educator who passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

"Coach Taff was loved by all that knew him and made a huge positive impact on generations of students during his 35 years in education," LISD superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins said in a statement. "We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, students and friends."