Beloved East Texas coach, teacher dies after lengthy battle with COVID-19

LIVINGSTON, Texas — Livingston ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved educator who passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
According to LISD, Norris Taff died Tuesday night after a lengthy battle with the coronavirus.
Coach Taff worked for LISD for 10 years as a teacher, assistant football coach and track coach.
"Coach Taff was loved by all that knew him and made a huge positive impact on generations of students during his 35 years in education," LISD superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins said in a statement. "We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, students and friends."
Services are pending.