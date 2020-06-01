GLADEWATER, Texas — Beloved former Spring Hill Independent School District tennis coach and educator Holly Ford passed away on Sunday.

Coach Ford, as she was so lovingly known, graduated from Gladewater High School in 1977. From there, she went on to Tyler Junior College where she earned an Associate of Arts degree. She then made her way to Baylor University in Waco. She graduated from Baylor with her Bachelor of Science degree in education, as well as a Masters of Science in physical education and education.

In 1996, she took a job at Spring Hill High School as a math teacher and tennis coach. She retired from her post in 2018. She remained as a substitute teacher for the district until her passing.

During her tenure as head tennis coach at Spring Hill, Coach Ford sent numerous players and teams to the state championships.

Two visitation dates are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, January 8, from 6 p.m - 9 p.m., at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater

Thursday, January 9, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., at East Mountain Baptist Church

Funeral services will begin immediately following Thursday's visitation, also at East Mountain Baptist Church







