Beloved Gilmer skating rink aims to create community outreach, offers new amenities

John Allen, owner of the Gilmer Starplex, said he's partnering with a local ministry to help offer a safe space for teens dealing with addictions to seek help.

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Starplex is back and better than ever. That's exactly what owner John Allen promised after a destructive fire severely damaged the business last October.

Allen said he hopes to include more accommodations to the venue since it's the only entertainment center around the city of Gilmer and its surrounding rural towns. He's currently added other entertainment events like overnight lock-ins and pickleball on the skating rink.

Allen said he wants his business to have a deeper impact on the area. He noticed there are little to no support groups for the local youth who struggle with any type of addictions. That's why he's currently collaborating with local ministry Branded by The Blood to create a group at the venue.

"I do have a son who is struggling," Allen said. "I wanted to give him all the resources so creating this group will not only help other teens but certainly help him as well. Hopefully, it's something that will grow and expand and really help the community with these issues."

Every Monday, the ministry will host their teen recovery group, which is open to any teenager who wants to reach out for help with any addiction. Leaders of the ministry are bikers who said they've struggled with addiction and sought recovery themselves.

"It's a safe place for them where they can be comfortable and they can share what's going on," said Will Wells, a leader with Branded by The Blood. "They might not do it at first but the door is open. It's all about planting and watering."

Branded by The Blood hopes to create a safe space for teens every Monday to show them there’s more to life than vices.

"Not everybody that rides motorcycles is selling drugs," Wells said. "So they need to see some of those things modeled in a better way and a different way."

Teens in Upshur County looking for a safe space or a family looking to skate or enjoy some pickleball can come to the Gilmer Starplex.

"We just want to create an environment and a place man where they can come, they can hang out, they don't have to worry about all the negative influences or whatever," Wells said.