Beloved Longview businessman Sam Satterwhite remembered for service to community

LONGVIEW, Texas — Family, friends and community leaders on Saturday remembered Sam Satterwhite as a businessman who had a big heart and a love for serving his community.
Satterwhite, who owned Satterwhite Log Homes, died at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 68.
“My dad lived by the scripture of Luke 12:48, which says to him who is given much, much will be required,” his daughter Christi Satterwhite Amos said. “He would tell anybody that our family has been so blessed, and it was his duty to give back. That’s how he’s always lived his life. He loved God, his family, his country and his community with a fierceness.”
