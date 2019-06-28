LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview church is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member after his unexpected passing.

According to Longview Missionary Baptist Church, youth minister Ryan Carlisle died on Thursday while working out at the gym.

The church held a prayer service last night and is asking the community to pray for Carlisle's wife, children and their entire family.

Carlisle began serving at the church in April 2018. He graduated from Longview High School before going on to earn degrees at the University of Texas at Tyler and the Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary.

Services are pending.