Marshall ISD sadden about the loss of a former coach and assistant

Marshall ISD announced through a Facebook post, the passing of Dennis Williams who was part of the Maverick family for 15 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — Former coach and assistant principal from Marshall ISD has died.

Marshall ISD announced through a Facebook post, the passing of Dennis Williams who was part of the Maverick family for 15 years.

Williams was described as a giant of a man physically, but his character was even larger. He had a heart for the children and staff of MISD. His smile made everyone feel like he was an instant friend, according to MISD.