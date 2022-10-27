Marshall ISD sadden about the loss of a former coach and assistant

MARSHALL, Texas — Former coach and assistant principal from Marshall ISD has died.
Marshall ISD announced through a Facebook post, the passing of Dennis Williams who was part of the Maverick family for 15 years.
Williams was described as a giant of a man physically, but his character was even larger. He had a heart for the children and staff of MISD. His smile made everyone feel like he was an instant friend, according to MISD.
"On behalf of MISD, we want his daughter, our own Lady Mavs softball head coach, Amber Williams, as well as the rest of his sweet family, to know that they are in our prayers, and that we stand with them during this time of grief," MISD said.