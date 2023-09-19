Marshall ISD announces death of beloved elementary student

Through a Facebook post, the district shared the death of Natiyah Williams who was a fifth-grade student at David Crockett Elementary School.

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas district announced the death of a student in Marshall Tuesday afternoon.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform the Maverick Family about the passing of Natiyah Williams. Natiyah will be greatly missed by her peers, teachers, and staff," the post said.