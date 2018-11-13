TYLER — A well-known Tyler martial arts instructor has passed away Monday night.

Senpai Mark Stevens was an instructor at the Tyler Karate Academy for 10 years.

According to the academy, he began his training in the 70's when he learned Judo and Ju-jitsu from his father, who was a police officer.

In the 80's, he trained under Shorin-ryu Kenshin Kan at a Palestine dojo. In 2008, he officially joined the Tyler Karate Academy.

Stevens made a trip to Okinawa to test for his black belt. He earned a third degree black belt and became a certified instructor in Matsumura Orthodox Karate in July 2012.

"He will be sorely missed both on and off the dojo floor," the Tyler Karate Academy said on its Facebook page, "and we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

