Beloved Wood County K-9 officer diagnosed with Addison's disease

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County will be welcoming a new K-9 officer after current K-9 officer Juma was diagnosed with Addison’s disease.

"She has received the best of care, as she well deserves. As hard as the decision is for all of us, it has been decided that it will be in Juma's best interest to limit her duties to ensure she has the longest and healthiest possible life," Wood County Constable Kelly Smith said.

Although Juma will no longer be out in the field fighting crime, she will continue to participate in public relations events in Wood County.

A few months ago, Juma was at the center of a debate between the candidates for the Wood County Sheriff over a recent drug bust.

In the comments on the trending Facebook post made by Constable Smith, people showed their appreciation for Juma.

Juma will continue to live with her handler, Constable Smith and his family.

Wood County now has a new member, who Juma seems to have a "little crush" on.

"We have been provided with ANOTHER K9 from the efforts of K9 Officers and local businesses that Juma has met and meets her approval. (thinking she may have a little crush on him actually)."

Rocky is an 18-month-old, fully trained Dutch Shepard. Rocky has the same Houston K-9 Academy training as Juma, which Constable Smith says is one of the top training schools in the world.

Constable Smith says Rocky will be certified with state and national credentials in narcotics and tracking.

If you would like to donate to Juma's medical bills, click here.