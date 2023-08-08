Julia Hyde is raising money to help her son who is at Dell Children's Medical Center Cardiac ICU with heart failure.

BELTON, Texas — Belton mother Julia Hyde is selling shirts to help raise money for her son who is currently waiting on a new heart in the Cardiac ICU of Dell Children's Medical Center.

According to a GoFundMe organized by Valerie Drew on behalf of Julia Hyde, her son has already had three open-heart surgeries as he battles against Congenital Heart Disease.

Following the first two open-heart surgeries, it was discovered that his heart is failing and he will require a heart transplant as soon as possible, according to the GoFundMe.

The page says that the Hyde family is responsible for paying the deductibles and out-of-pocket costs this year before their insurance takes over. On top of that, the family is having to take multiple trips weekly, all while taking care of three older boys.

The GoFundMe states the following:

"As you can imagine, this is an incredibly stressful time for the Hyde family. Worrying about Blakes health, making sure the 3 older boys are taken care of, running the family business, managing 2 separate households, and the financial impact of all of it, is more than a family should have to carry alone. This fundraiser can take the financial burden out of the equation & allow them to keep their focus on the most important thing- their family."

To learn more about the Hyde family and this unfortunate circumstance, visit the GoFundMe page here.

If you would like to purchase a shirt to help out this Belton family, visit here.