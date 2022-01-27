'I retire from football a truly grateful man': Ben Roethlisberger announces retirement from NFL

PITTSBURGH — After 18 seasons in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger is retiring from the game of football.
Roethlisberger made the announcement via a Twitter video Thursday morning.
The Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback leaves the league as a two-time Super Bowl champion and a six-time Pro-Bowler,.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, Roethlisberger is also the only player in NFL history with four games of 500+ passing yards and he has the fifth most passing yards ever (64,088). The Steelers also never posted a losing record with "Big Ben" at the helm.
The 39-year-old was selected by the Steelers out of Miami (Ohio) with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.
"The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be al I can be to my wife and children," Roethlisberger said. "I retire from football a truly grateful man."