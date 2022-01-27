'I retire from football a truly grateful man': Ben Roethlisberger announces retirement from NFL

Roethlisberger made the announcement via a Twitter video Thursday morning.

PITTSBURGH — After 18 seasons in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger is retiring from the game of football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback leaves the league as a two-time Super Bowl champion and a six-time Pro-Bowler,.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Roethlisberger is also the only player in NFL history with four games of 500+ passing yards and he has the fifth most passing yards ever (64,088). The Steelers also never posted a losing record with "Big Ben" at the helm.

The 39-year-old was selected by the Steelers out of Miami (Ohio) with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.