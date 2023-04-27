Ben Wheeler man dead after striking tree in Henderson County

DPS also reported that Travis Lemmert was not wearing a seatbelt.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Ben Wheeler man is dead after he struck a tree amid wet road conditions in Henderson County.

Travis Carl Lemmert, 30, was driving south on FM 314, approaching a curve and traveling at an unsafe speed to negotiate a curve and wet road. His vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lemmert was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. This investigation is ongoing.