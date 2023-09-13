Ben Wheeler man identified after fatal crash near Tyler

Officials identified Austin W. Winters, of Ben Wheeler, as the man that died in a single vehicle crash on County Road 413 early Saturday morning.

TYLER, Texas — A man is dead after driving off the roadway near Tyler Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified 24-year-old Austin W. Winters, of Ben Wheeler, as the man that died in a single vehicle crash on County Road 413, just 2.6 miles northwest of Tyler.

According to investigators, Winters was driving in a 2002 GMC Envoy south of County Road 413 when he drove off the roadway. As his vehicle drove off the roadway, he hit a culvert and a metal pole fence.