Four-day school weeks are being implemented across East Texas. But, what about a four-day work week?

But, what about a four-day work week? Could it be good for your health?

According to a new study by the University of Cambridge on four-day work week employees:

71% say they experienced less burnout

39% say they saw a decline in stress

65% say it reduced the number of sick days they took