ALDF: Bengali, world's oldest tiger in captivity, was euthanized in May at Tiger Creek in East Texas

The ALDF says lawyers for Tiger Creek confirmed Jasmine was euthanized in January 2022 and Bengali was euthanized in May 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Animal Legal Defense Fund says they're taking legal action against a local animal sanctuary after two tigers, who they allege endured harsh conditions, died.

The ALDF says Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest tiger living in captivity by the Guinness Book of World Records in July 2021, died at Tiger Creek and the organization was not notified "despite their treatment and health being central to the claims in [their] case."

The ALDF says lawyers for Tiger Creek confirmed Jasmine was euthanized in January 2022 and Bengali was euthanized in May 2022. In a statement to CBS19, the ALDF said they did not have the opportunity to perform a necropsy to evaluate the conditions and why they died.

"Necropsies often tell crucial stories about the deceased animals’ lives,"' ALDF managing attorney Daniel Waltz said. “This is part of a concerning trend of animals dying at alarming rates at Tiger Creek and evidence of improper care at the facility because necropsies are a standard veterinary evaluation tool when animals die for unknown reasons in captivity. For example, necropsies help to ensure other animals, staff, nor the community at large are in any danger.”

The ALDF filed a lawsuit against Tiger Creek in March 2022 for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

In the lawsuit, the ALDF claims extensive photographic and video evidence, witness accounts and government analyses, including an official warning issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), indicate "animals at Tiger Creek believed to be protected by the ESA are mentally and physically suffering."

To read more about the lawsuit, click here.