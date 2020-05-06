TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will reopen its splash pads to the public on Monday, June 8.

The splash pads at Bergfeld Park and Faulkner Park will open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

However, splash pads at Fun Forest Pool and Woldert Park are still under construction and will not be open to the public yet.

Reminder: The City of Tyler's conservation initiatives involves reducing the use of potable water at the splashpads. In order to reduce consumption, the splash pad is on a timer which must be reactivated every 5 to 10 minutes depending on the facility. To activate the splashpad during open hours, you must hit the activation pad.

For more information, visit Tyler Parks and Rec.

