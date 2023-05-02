Bethesda Health Clinic to celebrate 20 years of service to community

Twenty years ago, Bethesda Health Clinic opened its doors to serve the low-income, working uninsured of East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Bethesda Health Clinic invites community supporters, donors and volunteers to the 20 Year Celebration Luncheon, set for May 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Green Acres Crosswalk.

Twenty years ago, Bethesda Health Clinic opened its doors to serve the low-income, working uninsured of East Texas. What started out as a small, volunteer-driven clinic has grown into a huge ministry that includes medical, dental, counseling and many specialty services. Thousands of East Texans have received healthcare through Bethesda and the patient numbers continue to grow.

The organization welcomes Peter Greer as the keynote speaker for this community celebration. Peter is President and CEO of HOPE International, an organization focused on eradicating poverty through Christ-centered entrepreneurship throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

Greer has coauthored over ten books, including Mission Drift, which was recognized as the Book Award winner for Church/Pastoral Leadership by Christianity Today and Book of the Year finalist in the Non-Fiction category by the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association.