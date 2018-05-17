A Tyler clinic is celebrating 15 years of helping people receive medical care. Bethesda Health Clinic hosted a luncheon at the Rose Garden Center for their historic day.

The clinic opened it's doors in 2003 with two doctors and four nurses...focusing on helping uninsured and underinsured people.

Bethesda's CEO says today they are a full-service clinic that has helped thousands of East Texans.

"Reviewing some numbers there have been over 200,000 patient visits just in the last 15 years, so there's been a lot of people who have been helped and served through the years,” Dr. John English says.

Several people at the event expressed their gratitude for the working Bethesda has done in the East Texas community.

