GREGG COUNTY — Senate hopeful, Congressman Beto O'Rourke is hosting an event on Thursday October 25, 2018 in Longview.

According to the event's Facebook page, attendees will be able to meet the congressman and discuss "details on how we can keep Texas moving forward."

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Plaza on 219 E Methvin St.

