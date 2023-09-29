Better Business Bureau hosting free shredding events across East Texas

This free event is aiming to help individuals and businesses who need to securely destroy documents and prevent potential identity theft.

TYLER, Texas — The Better Business Bureau will be hosting three "Secure Your ID" shredding events across East Texas in October and November.

The events will take place in the following three locations:

Lindale

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

The event will take place at 205 S. Main at the Lindale Chamber of Commerce

Longview

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

The event will take place at 2321 W. Loop 281 at the Drug Emporium

Jacksonville

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

The event will take place at 501 S. Ragsdale St. at the UT Health Olympic Center

The organization is asking for people to bring the documents in a plastic bin that can be returned; no boxes will be admitted.

Additionally, participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event.