MARSHALL, Texas — A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a car Sunday night in Marshall.

Carlos Martinez, 60, was riding a bike when he was involved in a collision with a car just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South East End Boulevard.

Police found Martinez had died from his injuries, and the driver of the car stayed on the scene. According to police, the driver is cooperating with investigators.