Bicyclist killed after two vehicles hit her bike near Winnsboro

Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A bicyclist was killed in the Winnsboro area after her bike was struck by two vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

Kimberly M. Dewitt, 29, of Dallas, was riding a bike on FM 312 while a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma were behind her driving in the same direction, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Noah M. Clark, 25, of Winnsboro, who was driving the Beetle, attempted to pass the bicycle when Dewitt veered into his vehicle's path.

Clark's vehicle then struck the bike, and Audra L. Herring, 52, of Winnsboro, who was driving the Tacoma, stuck the bicycle as well, according to DPS.