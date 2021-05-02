Biden to introduce task force to reunite families separated by Trump’s 'Zero Tolerance' policy

628 children remain without their parents after being separated at the border. Biden's task force plans to bring them home.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Among President Joe Biden’s latest executive orders is one that wants to bring families back together.

Jose Sanchez, immigration attorney in Longview said, “What it does, it orders a task force to try and unite these 600 and something children that have been separated from their families since 2017, 2018.”

Sanchez has high hopes for the order that’s replacing another one called “the Zero Tolerance Policy” from former President Trump’s administration. This order criminally prosecuted those who were caught illegally crossing the border. The human rights watch reports that nearly 3,000 children were taken from their parents during this time.

“Locking kids up, and separating them from their parents due to immigration violations is one of the worst things you can do to humankind," Sanchez said.

Finding these parents will be easier for the older kids who can just tell the officers where they are or give them helpful information. It gets tricky when you consider the little ones who don’t really know much and can’t help.

Sanchez says the parents could step forward if fear wasn’t holding them back.

“They were just scared during the Trump ministration to come forward and acknowledge that those are their children because they were under the fear that they would themselves be detained as well," he said.

He remembers this fear himself, vividly.

“I came here with my family, came here without permission, you know, swam the Rio Grande, like a lot of immigrants do from Mexico,” he said.

He was only five years old.

Now, Sanchez has a legal team/taskforce of his own, helping to bring immigrant families back together every day.