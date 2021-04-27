x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Big Bass Bonanza is back for 2021

The biggest bass tournament in East Texas will take place Friday, April 30 - Sunday, May 2, at Lake 'O the Pines.

JEFFERSON, Texas — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alpha Media's beloved Big Bass Bonanza is back this weekend!

The biggest bass tournament in East Texas will take place Friday, April 30 - Sunday, May 2, at Sandy Beach (Lakeside Park) at Lake O' the Pines.

Prizes include:

  • 1st Place - $40,000
  • 2nd Place - $18,000
  • 3rd Place - $13,700
  • 4th Place - $9,500 
  • 5th Place - $7,000
  • 6th Place - $5,000
  • 7th Place - $4,000
  • 8th Place - $3,500
  • 9th Place - $3,000
  • 10th Place - $2,000

In addition to the overall cash prize, the contestant who catches the overall heaviest bass by the end of the tournament will also receive a 2021 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup 16BHS Bunkhouse trailer from Hayes RV Center. The trailer is valued at $24,310.

For a complete list of rules and prizes, click here.

RELATED: Longview's Lee Livesay lands monster limit for Bassmaster Elite win

RELATED: NEW LAKE RECORD: East Texas man shatters Lake Tyler record for biggest bass; records lake's 1st Sharelunker Legacy Class bass