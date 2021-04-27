Big Bass Bonanza is back for 2021

JEFFERSON, Texas — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alpha Media's beloved Big Bass Bonanza is back this weekend!
The biggest bass tournament in East Texas will take place Friday, April 30 - Sunday, May 2, at Sandy Beach (Lakeside Park) at Lake O' the Pines.
Prizes include:
- 1st Place - $40,000
- 2nd Place - $18,000
- 3rd Place - $13,700
- 4th Place - $9,500
- 5th Place - $7,000
- 6th Place - $5,000
- 7th Place - $4,000
- 8th Place - $3,500
- 9th Place - $3,000
- 10th Place - $2,000
In addition to the overall cash prize, the contestant who catches the overall heaviest bass by the end of the tournament will also receive a 2021 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup 16BHS Bunkhouse trailer from Hayes RV Center. The trailer is valued at $24,310.
For a complete list of rules and prizes, click here.