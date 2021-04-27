Big Bass Bonanza is back for 2021

The biggest bass tournament in East Texas will take place Friday, April 30 - Sunday, May 2, at Lake 'O the Pines.

JEFFERSON, Texas — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alpha Media's beloved Big Bass Bonanza is back this weekend!

The biggest bass tournament in East Texas will take place Friday, April 30 - Sunday, May 2, at Sandy Beach (Lakeside Park) at Lake O' the Pines.

Prizes include:

1st Place - $40,000

2nd Place - $18,000

3rd Place - $13,700

4th Place - $9,500

5th Place - $7,000

6th Place - $5,000

7th Place - $4,000

8th Place - $3,500

9th Place - $3,000

10th Place - $2,000

In addition to the overall cash prize, the contestant who catches the overall heaviest bass by the end of the tournament will also receive a 2021 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup 16BHS Bunkhouse trailer from Hayes RV Center. The trailer is valued at $24,310.