Additional student at Big Sandy High School tests positive for COVID-19

The district advises parents to watch if their student begins to experience any of the symptoms of COVID-19.

BIG SANDY, Texas — Big Sandy ISD confirmed Thursday evening that a second student at Big Sandy High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district has notified the parents of students who may have had close contact with this student.

The district says they will be cleaning and sanitizing any areas on campus where the student had contact.

Close Contact is defined by the Texas Education Agency as being directly exposed to infectious secretions like being coughed on or being within six feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes. However, additional factors like case/contact masking (both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomology may affect this determination.

"While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19," the district said.