School will resume Friday morning.

BIG SANDY, Texas — Big Sandy ISD has canceled classes for Thursday due to a water line break overnight.

"Due to a water line break overnight, the city has issued a Boil Notice for all residents and businesses," BSISD said.

The district says they don't have enough bottled water to supply students throughout the day.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, all classes will be canceled for the day," BSISD said.