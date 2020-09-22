Big Sandy ISD provides internet access for students transitioning to online learning

The district has provided options for students who do not have internet access at home.

BIG SANDY, Texas — As Big Sandy ISD transitions to remote learning on September 24, some students may not have reliable internet access at home.

Therefore, the district has ordered over 100 mobile hotspots, but has not yet received them due to a large backorder.

The district has provided two options for students who do not have internet access:

All district parking lots have WIFI access. Students can sit in their cars and access the internet for as long as needed.

Starting Thursday morning, the district will open two of its gyms to students who are not able to connect to the internet at home.

Elementary students will be able to access the elementary school gym and secondary students can access the junior high gym. Both gyms will be supervised by school employees.

Unfortunately, students who have already been quarantined prior to the school closure will not be able to access the gym until the school approves their return.

Both gyms will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. Space is limited due to social distancing requirements. If there is more demand for spaces, Big Sandy ISD will consider operating an afternoon session as well.

The district asks that if you do have internet access at home, that you stay at home and allow those students who do not have it.

"We obviously thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. I know that the decision to close schools is an inconvenience for many of you and we didn’t take this decision lightly. Our hope is that on October 5th, the worst of this outbreak will be behind our district and we can go back to the way we were operating in August and most of September," Superintendent Mike Burns said.