Big Sandy ISD to offer rapid COVID-19 testing to students, staff

BIG SANDY, Texas — Big Sandy ISD announced that they will be taking part in a statewide program to offer rapid COVID-19 testing on campus.

According to the district, the program will allow them to test symptomatic individuals, including staff and students, to help reduce the risk of the virus.

The testing program will also potentially allow students and staff who have had to quarantine the ability to come back sooner with a negative test result.

Parents interested in having their child tested, can contact the district nurse, Vicki Owen, and schedule an appointment.