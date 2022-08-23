Big Sandy repairing several water leaks, residents might experience water pressure loss

A water boil notice has not been issued at this time

The City of Big Sandy discovered several water leaks within the city limits and is currently repairing them.

Government officials posted on their Facebook page that crews are on scene repairing several water leaks within the city today. The areas that have leaks are as follows:

2911 Wiley Blvd.

Wildcat Drive

Taylor Drive

Old Waters Bluff Road

Residents are asked to remain clear of these areas until the leaks are repaired. Those residing in the above mentioned areas are warned that they might experience a loss in water pressure or interruptions in service.