Big Sandy student tests positive for COVID-19

The student left campus immediately and had not shown any symptoms.

BIG SANDY, Texas — A student at Big Sandy ISD tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

According to a statement by the district, the student went to school this morning before being notified of the positive test. The student, who was not showing any symptoms, left campus immediately.

The district urges parents whose child may have been exposed to watch closely for COVID-19 symptoms. If the student shows any symptoms, parents should contact their physician.