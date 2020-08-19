Big Sandy student tests positive for COVID-19

BIG SANDY, Texas — A student at Big Sandy ISD tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
According to a statement by the district, the student went to school this morning before being notified of the positive test. The student, who was not showing any symptoms, left campus immediately.
The district urges parents whose child may have been exposed to watch closely for COVID-19 symptoms. If the student shows any symptoms, parents should contact their physician.
If a child does test positive for COVID-19, they should call Robin Crabtree at 903-636-5287 and e-mail covid19@bigsandyisd.org.