BigShots Golf Aggieland is set to officially open it's doors today

After months of construction BigShots in Bryan is set to open its doors to the people of the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — BigShots Golf Aggieland is opening its fifth overall and first corporate location today in Bryan, TX. Located at 400 W Villa Maria Road in Travis Bryan Municipal Park, BigShots Golf is set to be one of the hottest attractions in Bryan/College Station.

BigShots let the media tour the complex a day early to understand what being a Big Shot is all about.

There are 60 tie boxes within the two-story venue with virtual golf games for all skill levels. You can play interactive games with virtual targets like pinball or knockout, or you can play world-famous golf courses from around the globe. If you're not ready to play at St. Andrews just yet you can still practice your skills at the range. You can track all the stats and even record your swing. Each tie box is heated and covered so rain or shine you can hit a few balls.

Aside from golf, the other big focus at BigShots is their food. Their two-level restaurant and stract kitchens bring bold new flavors and combinations to bar food. Wings, burgers, pizza, and alcoholic beverages are their specialties.

.@BigShotsGolfBCS features a variety of menu items including the signature PB & JAM Burger. 🥜🍇🍔



Chief Operating Officer, TJ Schier spoke with the media about why the food at BigShots Golf is so important to the experience.

“We are doing a scratch kitchen. We don’t want it to be a special occasion. People don't typically go to venues like us to eat,” Schier said. “We’re going to change that we want people to come to our restaurant.”

As well as the tie boxes, BigShots Golf has mini-golf, lawn games, lounges, and fire pits.