Bill would allow Texas homeowners to remove discriminatory wording from property records

Clauses that once banned racial minorities from owning some homes could be removed if a bill from State Sen. Bryan Hughes passes the legislature.

TYLER, Texas — Equality for all remains the goal, but the reminders of an unjust past are all around us.

Sometimes, they are hidden next to joyous opportunities.

If the proposed legislation passes, East Texans could soon be able to erase one memory of discrimination.

“It's a sad truth of our history,” State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) said, “that many of our deed records going back decades have limitations on who can own property based on their race.”

The distinctive red brick roads of Tyler’s Azalea District lead the way to some beautiful historic homes. And within the records that outline the properties in neighborhoods such as this one, homeowners might find words that allowed red to be the only color on the block.

Racism has been a part of America since its creation, but it became a policy in housing shortly after World War I, as large numbers of Black people moved from the South to the North.

“And the idea was that to keep property values up, they had to maintain certain levels of racial makeup,” Hughes explained. “It's horrible when we think about it, what they were doing.”

That process was started by realty groups and banks, including the Federal Housing Authority. The red lines they drew on the map identified which neighborhoods they found acceptable for approving home loans to Black borrowers. Redlining became another form of legalized discrimination. It was not banned until President Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act in 1968.

But many pieces of property still had discriminatory restrictions written into their deeds. The Texas Legislature decided 15 years later that language would be invalid. “It was in a deed transferred years ago. And if you own the property, there's no way to remove it,” Hughes said.

That is what Jessica Richardson discovered when she bought her home in 2019. She told CBS19 last summer its deed included a stipulation that the only Black people who could own the home or live there were servants.

"In 2020 we know that these things have taken place in our nation’s history,” Richardson said at the time, “but we don't expect to find them in our filing cabinets with current documents."

Hughes saw her story and saw an opportunity to make a difference. He filed a bill for the current legislative session that would allow anyone to have those kinds of restrictions erased. “If you think about deed records and how that works, that chain of title’s important, you know, you can prove who you bought your land from and who they bought it from. And so those deed records have been sort of sacrosanct. It's hard to go back and mess with it. But in a case like this, we obviously need to make an exception.”

If the bill passes and receives the governor’s signature, the Attorney General’s office will create a form that homeowners can fill out and present to their county clerk in order to erase part of a deed.

“No one's trying to enforce these deed restrictions,” Hughes said. “But when people see this is in the chain of title for their property. It's pretty offensive and there should be a way to get it fixed.”