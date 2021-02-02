Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler

The sign in Tyler is at the intersection of Loop 323 and Spur 248.

TYLER, Texas — A billboard asking Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, and Sen. Ted Cruz to resign in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has popped up in Tyler.

This billboard and similar ones across the state and country are a part of $1 million campaign led by the Republican Accountability Project, a Washington D.C-based Republican group wanting to hold party members accountable.

