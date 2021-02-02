Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A billboard asking Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, and Sen. Ted Cruz to resign in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has popped up in Tyler.
This billboard and similar ones across the state and country are a part of $1 million campaign led by the Republican Accountability Project, a Washington D.C-based Republican group wanting to hold party members accountable.
The sign in Tyler is at the intersection of Loop 323 and Spur 248.
Read more from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.