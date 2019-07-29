LINDALE, Texas — Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton and his band, The Boxmasters, played before a sold out crowd in Lindale Sunday night.

Thornton, J.D. Andrew and Teddy Andreadis formed their band in 2007 and have released eight albums.

"As The Boxmasters, we've been touring and making records for 13 years together," said Thornton.

Now, the trio is traveling the country and playing tracks from their newest album, SPECK, along with some of their seasoned hits.

"We had the chance that stars all lined up that we're in the same place and we made Speck together and we're really proud of it and people will hopefully enjoy this record," Andrew said.

The band says they were influences by legendary acts such as The Beatles and The Beach Boys. Their hope is that fans will realize all of the bands they have looked up throughout the years play a role in the music they make today.

But, this isn't the first time The Boxmasters have played in Lindale. The band stopped by previously in 2018 and it's no surprise what they remember most about that show.

"I'm like the chihuahua of the band," Thonton explained. "So, I get cold really easy, and I almost passed out if it's too hot for me, it's really hot."

However despite the East Texas heat, they were more than happy to return to the Pine Woods and do that they love.

The Boxmasters have been on tour since June and will be wrapping up in a couple of weeks, but you can still catch them playing in the Lone Star State:

July 29 - The Texan Theater (Greenville)

July 30 - Main Street Crossing (Tomball)

July 31 - Cactus Theater (Lubbock)

August 2 - 5D Steakhouse & Lounge (Yorktown)

August 3 - 5D Steakhouse & Lounge (Monahans)

To order their new album SPECK, click here. To visit The Boxmasters store, click here.