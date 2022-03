Fort resigned as Pct. 2 constable in November after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated following his arrest Oct. 12.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A former Gregg County constable who served six terms before resigning this past year died Friday.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Friday afternoon confirmed that Billy Fort had died but said he did not know much about the situation surrounding his death.

“I’m saddened for the family and, as far as what happened, I really don’t know the details,” he said.