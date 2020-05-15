TYLER, Texas — Students and parents of Bishop Gorman were back on campus Thursday to celebrate their teachers.

Like most schools, Bishop Gorman has been doing school virtually since March.

The teachers lined up outside the school as parents and students drove by in a parade to cheer on the teachers. Many of the students carried signs to express their gratitude for their hardworking educators.

"Well all of these teachers and staff, coaches, everyone is so sweet here at Gorman, and I wanted to be able to see them face to face and say 'Thank you!' before the summer comes," organizer Traci Brevard said.

For the younger kids, the school gave goodie bags to involve everyone in the celebration.