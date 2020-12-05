TYLERSPORT, Pa. — The leader of the Diocese of Tyler is drawing national attention after signing what has been described as a manifesto promoted by conservative Catholics that alleges COVID-19 is a pretext for creating a “world government.”

National Public Radio reported Friday that the appeal contained the signatures of at least two cardinals and a U.S. bishop, who was identified as Joseph Strickland.

The Diocese of Tyler did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the diocese or Strickland.

