TYLER, Texas — The 2019 Black History Knowledge Bowl competition will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the University of Texas at Tyler in the University Center, 3900 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75799.

Middle and high school students will be featured and will participate in a quiz show-style competition, answering questions that cover nearly 500 years of black history.

A team t-shirt and attendance competition will also be held alongside the bowl.

Suddenlink by Altice are sponsoring the 2019 competition that is hosted by The Knowledge Bowl Committee and the University of Texas at Tyler.

CBS19's own Tashara Parker will be the emcee for the event. There will be raffles and music by DJ Juice from 102.7 and 106.9 The Blaze.

The theme for the competition is "Black Migrations," and it is free for the public to attend.

For more information about the knowledge bowl, contact Kristina Ross at 903-509-4900 or via email at theknowledgebowl@gmail.com.

For social media updates, like The Knowledge Bowl on Facebook.