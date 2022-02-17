Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit showcases stories of Black East Texans

“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture" will remain on display through March 26.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An exhibit celebrating the lives of Black East Texans who have made significant contributions to the community, state, nation and world is on display at the Gregg County Historical Museum in celebration of Black History Month.

“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture" will remain on display through March 26.

Executive Director Lindsay Loy said the exhibit features 16 people from Longview or elsewhere in East Texas who are significant for their contributions to everything from sports and music to business and the medical field.