African-American Cultural Arts Committee hosts citywide program for Black History Month

Technology executive James Mobley will be the guest speaker for the program honoring Black History Month.

TYLER, Texas — The African-American Cultural Arts Events Committee announced details for its annual 'Citywide Black History Program' for 2022.

This year's guest speaker is James T. Mobley. The event is on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler, located at 420 Rose Park Drive.

Mobley is no stranger to excellence, and some even consider him a hometown hero.

He is a technology executive, investor, and an author who graduated from both Tyler High School and Southern Methodist University.

Mobley was a top student-athlete at Tyler ISD, earning both academic and athletic scholarships to a number of colleges and universities before deciding on SMU. He finished from the Cox School of Business and was an all-star in football during the famous "Pony Express" era, when the Mustangs were named National Champions.

The Black History Month program's main focus is intended to educate people about Sickle Cell disease which is prominent among the African American community.

The goal is to provide technical assistance to parents of youth who desire to attend college. Portions of the proceeds will directly go to sickle cell research and awareness as well as college scholarships for students in East Texas.

Guest Speaker:

James T. Mobley

Topic:

Educate the public about sickle cell disease

Date:

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time:

6 p.m.

Cost:

$30